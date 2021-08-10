Virginia DMV to offer drop-off service for vehicle titling beginning August 16

Customers who have purchased a vehicle from another individual or a business that is not a motor vehicle dealer/dealership and need to apply for a Virginia title may soon opt to drop off applications at any Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customer service center (CSC) for processing. This new service beginning Monday, August 16, 2021, further enhancing DMV’s expanding and diverse service portfolio, will result in more appointment opportunities available for people who need in-person service.