Congress & Courts

The Senate Finally Passed an Infrastructure Bill. Here Comes the Hard Part.

By Kara Voght, Bio
Mother Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Senate passed an infrastructure bill on Tuesday morning that would invest $1 trillion to rebuild the country’s aging utilities and transportation systems. The bill was backed by every Senate Democrat, and gained support from 19 Republicans. The passage ends months of rocky negotiations between a bipartisan group of senators and delivers a victory to President Joe Biden, who campaigned on restoring the art of bipartisan dealmaking to the Oval Office.

