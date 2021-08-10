Limestone Finance Professor Dr. Renee Dyer Has Researched Published

Limestone University Assistant Professor of Finance Dr. Renee Dyer recently had a research article published in the Journal of Entrepreneurial Finance. Dryer’s article, entitled “Financial Strategies for Long-Term Success of Women-Owned Small Businesses,” focuses on the research of 11 women small business owners in Cleveland County, NC and how they funded their small businesses for long-term sustainability. The women entrepreneurs had been in business beyond five years due to their successful financial strategies and hard work.