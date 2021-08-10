Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Bodysuit Style for $10 With Amazon StyleSnap

Kristin Cavallari Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we pay a visit to Instagram and check out what Kristin Cavallari‘s up to, we always manage to walk away with some style inspiration. The reality TV star and Uncommon James designer is known for her low-key looks, and we happen to love that vibe.

Simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to Cavallari’s #OOTDs, and we recently noticed her rocking a basic white bodysuit that looked incredibly flattering! Amazon is a great place to go for pieces like bodysuits, and with the help of StyleSnap, we found our own version that’s incredibly similar to the one Cavallari wore.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

When it comes to scoring celebrity style, Amazon StyleSnap is an incredible tool. All you have to do is upload a photo of the outfit that you have your eye on, and Amazon will automatically sift through their massive inventory and generate a look-alike product — if not the exact item — you’re on the hunt for.

Using StyleSnap was an easy way to find a piece that matches Cavallari’s aesthetic! We were in the market for a bodysuit with dainty spaghetti straps, plus a scoop-neck design that’s form-fitting and comfortable. We could tell by the photos that Cavallari shared with her Instagram followers that this bodysuit was totally comfy, and shoppers confirm that our bodysuit find feels fabulous as well.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Reviewers claim that this bodysuit is comfortable enough to be “worn all day,” and it’s also a breeze to style. You can create a more modest look by wearing it with some high-waisted pants and a blazer if you’re hearing to the office, or a sleek midi skirt for a dinner date. If you’re not feeling the white color, there are tons of other options available. The simplicity of this bodysuit is true to Cavallari’s style, and you’re bound to get so much use out of it as we transition into fall.

See it: Get the LINMON Women’s Spaghetti Strap Bodysuit for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from LINMON and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!