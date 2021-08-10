Cancel
Channel Kristin Cavallari’s Bodysuit Style for $10 With Amazon StyleSnap

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Kristin Cavallari Shutterstock

Whenever we pay a visit to Instagram and check out what Kristin Cavallari‘s up to, we always manage to walk away with some style inspiration. The reality TV star and Uncommon James designer is known for her low-key looks, and we happen to love that vibe.

Simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to Cavallari’s #OOTDs, and we recently noticed her rocking a basic white bodysuit that looked incredibly flattering! Amazon is a great place to go for pieces like bodysuits, and with the help of StyleSnap, we found our own version that’s incredibly similar to the one Cavallari wore.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

When it comes to scoring celebrity style, Amazon StyleSnap is an incredible tool. All you have to do is upload a photo of the outfit that you have your eye on, and Amazon will automatically sift through their massive inventory and generate a look-alike product — if not the exact item — you’re on the hunt for.

Using StyleSnap was an easy way to find a piece that matches Cavallari’s aesthetic! We were in the market for a bodysuit with dainty spaghetti straps, plus a scoop-neck design that’s form-fitting and comfortable. We could tell by the photos that Cavallari shared with her Instagram followers that this bodysuit was totally comfy, and shoppers confirm that our bodysuit find feels fabulous as well.

Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Reviewers claim that this bodysuit is comfortable enough to be “worn all day,” and it’s also a breeze to style. You can create a more modest look by wearing it with some high-waisted pants and a blazer if you’re hearing to the office, or a sleek midi skirt for a dinner date. If you’re not feeling the white color, there are tons of other options available. The simplicity of this bodysuit is true to Cavallari’s style, and you’re bound to get so much use out of it as we transition into fall.

See it: Get the LINMON Women’s Spaghetti Strap Bodysuit for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from LINMON and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

