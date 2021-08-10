Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Bear cub strolls aisles at Southern California supermarket

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shoppers were startled last weekend to see a bear cub browsing the offerings at a Los Angeles supermarket.

Video aired by CBS 2 shows the small bear strolling the aisles on Saturday at the Ralphs store in the Porter Ranch area of the San Fernando Valley.

After sniffing around inside, the bear eventually walked out the front doors.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the 120-pound (54-kilogram) animal hiding under a trailer at a construction site behind a nearby Walmart.

The bear was tranquilized and released into the Angeles National Forest, the department said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCBS-TV.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Porter Ranch, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Cub#Strolling#Aisles#Cbs 2#Ralphs#Kcbs Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Westwood, CAPosted by
KRMG

Thunderstorms, heat fuel wildfires burning across West

QUINCY, Calif. — (AP) — The danger of new fires erupting across the West because of unstable weather conditions added to the burden already faced by overstretched crews battling blazes across the region. Thunderstorms pushed flames in Northern California on Saturday closer to two towns not far from where the...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

'Unprecedented' flooding in El Paso leaves woman dead

A storm system that stalled for days over West Texas led to what a National Weather Service meteorologist on Saturday called an “unprecedented” amount of rain in the predominantly dry El Paso area, leaving a woman dead. “We’ve had reports of 6 inches (of rain) in the past two days,...
Arizona StatePosted by
KRMG

13 dogs found dead after Arizona house fire

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Thirteen dogs died Friday in a fire at an Arizona home that doubles as an animal shelter, authorities said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in Chandler at around 12:30 p.m. MST, KNXV reported. After putting out the blaze, firefighters removed 40 dogs, the television station reported.
Arizona StatePosted by
KRMG

2 dead after massive flooding in Arizona

GILA BEND, Ariz. — At least two people died and a state of emergency was declared in the Gila Bend area of Arizona after heavy rains caused flooding late Friday and early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in her 50s was swept down...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: CDC warns of high virus risks in northeastern US

BOSTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that every county in the states of Connecticut and Massachusetts are the site of high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus. The rise of transmission in the two states mirrors a nationwide and regional trend. Some health authorities...
Michigan StatePosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Michigan surpasses 20,000 deaths from COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has surpassed 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, with a top state health official encouraging people to take precautions. State health officials reported Michigan had totaled 20,011 confirmed deaths since its first recorded death in March 2020. Michigan Health and Human Services director Elizabeth Hertel says the state...

Comments / 0

Community Policy