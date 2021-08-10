Turning office space into living space
Many of us have felt like we live at the office, and soon, that might become literal. A severe shortage of housing combined with an excess of office space has created a potentially unique opportunity for developers seeking to convert commercial properties into living spaces. And some want to speed up the process — in California, where some areas saw commercial vacancies of 25 percent or higher, lawmakers proposed turning office space into housing.royalexaminer.com
Comments / 0