Turning office space into living space

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us have felt like we live at the office, and soon, that might become literal. A severe shortage of housing combined with an excess of office space has created a potentially unique opportunity for developers seeking to convert commercial properties into living spaces. And some want to speed up the process — in California, where some areas saw commercial vacancies of 25 percent or higher, lawmakers proposed turning office space into housing.

Real Estateabovethelaw.com

Less Office Space, More Vaccinations: The Workplace Of The Future

The fog in my crystal ball is slowly lifting. I’m beginning to see the future. First, the future will involve less leased downtown office space. Although companies are all over the lot, only banks seem to be requiring that all employees return to their offices full time. Curiously enough, only banks are massively dependent on the commercial real estate industry for their success. Banks lend to those in the industry, securitize loans, invest in real estate, and so on. I’m thus deeming banks to be the self-interested outliers who shout that everyone must return to the office. The rest of the corporate world is less biased and guides my vision of the future. What I overwhelmingly see is a hybrid model — a relatively few people will work from home full time; a relatively few people will work from an office full time; and the vast majority of people will go into the office only one or two days per week.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Former Hart's Local Grocers building to house new office space

A local accounting firm is moving from the suburbs to the city, and in the process, will help rejuvenate a well–known building in the East End. The company is RDG+Partners, and they will be moving from their current spot in Pittsford to the building that used to be occupied by Hart’s Local Grocers, until that supermarket closed in 2019. RDG will bring its 50 employees to the new location.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

5 Influencer-Approved Tips for Creating a Cool, Calming Living Space

“Every corner really needs to be Instagrammable,” says Marianna Hewitt of her dreamy Los Angeles apartment. Though many may know her as the influencer of influencers, the multi-hyphenate has “entrepreneur” written all over her impressive resume. Cofounder of the cult beauty brand Summer Fridays and host of the hit podcast Life With Marianna, Hewitt is quite literally her own brand. This notion, she adds, must be reflected in her living space.
Interior DesignInternational Business Times

Designing Health Care Office Space: Helping Patients Feel Relaxed

Health care offices have come to prioritize various amenities depending on the diagnostic and treatment objectives the office specializes in. Regardless of practice type, a health care office space can make patients feel relaxed and at ease. We've created a simple list of ways to design health care offices that...
EconomyShawano Leader

Branding Basics: Let Your Office Space Showcase Your Business Philosophy

One rule a business owner must constantly bear in mind is that taking risks is a necessity. In fact, as a business owner, the sole responsibility of making pivotal decisions rests upon your shoulders, and many times you don’t even have ages to make a decision. This means that making prompt and wise decisions is the only way your business can grow effectively.
Powell, OHcityscenecolumbus.com

First-floor overhaul includes kitchen absorbing office space

Ted and MaLinda Wierzbicki went into their remodel last year with modest goals, mainly centered around increasing the space and functionality of their kitchen. After an extensive renovation by Organized Home Remodeling, the first floor of their Powell home has undergone such a stark transformation that visitors barely recognize it. It all started with the realization that removing a wall would allow them to make the office part of the kitchen space.
LawGlobeSt.com

Law Firms Didn’t Sublease Office Space During the Pandemic

The office sublease market swelled dramatically during the pandemic in major cities, but one industry was a bright spot: law firms. Unlike tech companies, financial services companies and energy companies—which drove the glut of sublease space in major cities—law firms only contributed 5% to 7% of office space the sublease market, according to research from Savills.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

This Hybrid Office Functions As Work, Gallery, and Leisure Space

Over the past year or so, the global pandemic has been an unrelenting force of collective disruption. It's changed the way we travel, the way we eat, and of course, the way we work. Many people around the world have gotten used to the perks (and downsides) of working from home, and many are understandably reluctant to go back to the long commutes and lack of flexibility that comes with working in person at an office. What's clear is that work as we once knew it will certainly change in the future, but no one knows what exactly it will look like.
Palm Beach Gardens, FLWPTV

Workers finding creative solutions to office space

Back to school and back to work is coinciding for many families, but the workplace has changed for many people. Some are now turning to creative, new solutions to gain flexibility and productivity. “We are now back to about 90 percent occupancy,” said Jeannie Fowle, the owner of Venture X...
Interior DesignThrive Global

Designing a Home Office for Productivity

We all know the difference between a work space that does and doesn’t work. It’s usually pretty intuitive — especially when you’re working in a place that is hampering your productivity. Despite this, many people have trouble pinpointing what elements work together to create a space that does work. Working...
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Spectrum sells Valencia industrial/office space for $1.8 million

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced recently the sale of an approximately 6,640-square-foot industrial/office condo in Valencia for $1.8 million. Matt Sreden, vice president of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., represented the buyer, according to a news release from Spectrum. This is the buyer’s third acquisition within the business park...

