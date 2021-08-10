Coffee and Fudge Ice Cream Cake.
Coffee and Fudge Ice Cream Cake…your go-to summer dessert. Super easy, simple, yet so delicious. The filling is made with 3 layers of ice cream…chocolate, coffee, and vanilla…then layered with graham crackers and the fudgiest homemade sauce! All the layers combined make for a deliciously sweet ice cream cake that’s chocolatey, with notes of coffee, vanilla, and very heavy on the fudge. This is everyone’s favorite ice cream cake that takes so little effort to make!www.halfbakedharvest.com
Comments / 0