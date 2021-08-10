Cancel
Beyoncé Says New Music Is Coming

By Steffanee Wang
NYLON
Cover picture for the articleThe pop star has apparently been busy hitting the studio during quarantine. Beyhive, assemble — because apparently new music from Beyoncé is slowly but surely on the way. The elusive pop star is Harpers Bazaar’s latest cover star and in a rare move she granted them a lengthy interview in which she reflected on her decades-long career, her Virgo-nature and need for privacy, the inspiration behind her new rodeo-themed Ivy Park drop, and briefly teased what exactly is the deal regarding new music.

