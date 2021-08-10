Cancel
Nudeskin by Nudestix’s magnetized skin care tool enhances beauty routines

By Gisselle Gaitan
drugstorenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNudeskin by Nudestix is looking to enhance skin care routines. The brand, in collaboration with aesthetician Liz Kennedy, is launching its new 5-in-1 magnetized tool. Created to refresh and invigorate the skin while also clearing clogged pores and helping brows stay in perfect shape, the Beauty Magnet includes a DermaRoller, Rose Quartz Face Roller, De-Puffing Eye Roller, Comedone Extractor and Precision Tweezer.

