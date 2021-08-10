Nudeskin by Nudestix’s magnetized skin care tool enhances beauty routines

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’ve never heard of dry brushing before, it may sound a bit strange or unpleasant, but it can be an effective way of exfoliating your body. In fact, dry brushing, or gliding a firm bristle brush over dry skin, is a centuries-old practice that's used in many luxe spas today for softer, brighter skin. It’s also on the growing list of treatments and practices that some add to their at-home body care routines as a way to upgrade their self-care. But these questions remain: How do you dry brush? Can you use any brush? And are there any proven benefits of brushing your dry skin?