Fans Sign A Petition For Styx To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

By Doug O’Brien
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
There is always a debate every year when the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announces their nominees and then the new members. One of the biggest discussions is who has been snubbed. Styx almost always gets mentioned in that discussion. As a matter of fact, they have been eligible for 20 years, but have NEVER even been nominated. So Styx fans have decided to take matters into their own hands, literally. They have started a petition to get Styx into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Styx has had 8 Top 10 hits, 16 Top 40 hits, and sold over 54 million records worldwide. They are credited with being the first band to release 4 consecutive Triple Platinum albums. Isn’t that enough? One of the organizers said “We created our online petition to demonstrate to the Hall that fans want to see them receive this recognition . . . Our hopes are that [they] will recognize this and at the very least put Styx on a ballot for inclusion.”. So far, there are over 2,600 signatures. If you would like to sign the petition, click the link.

[ Petition to get Styx into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. ]

-- Doug O’Brien

©2021 Cox Media Group

