Masks Now Required for All City Facilities in Jackson
Jackson, MI – The City of Jackson is announcing a new mask requirement for all City facilities to help protect community health. Masks will be required for residents to visit City Hall and other facilities, including recreation centers, public safety facilities, and water facilities. All City of Jackson employees will also be required to mask up while working in City buildings and when they’re visiting other indoor locations on City business. This requirement applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.www.wlen.com
