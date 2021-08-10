Cancel
New York City FC announce 25-man Leagues Cup roster; Anton Tinnerholm omitted

By Christian A Smith
hudsonriverblue.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: It has been confirmed by manager Ronny Deila that Tinnerholm is only in need of a rest. No injuries have been reported. Original story: Tomorrow night, New York City FC will suit up to host Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup Quarterfinal at Yankee Stadium. As we discussed yesterday, NYCFC are in with a good chance of advancing past struggling Liga MX side on Wednesday night, all things considered. But it’s gonna take a team effort to ensure victory. As the last two matches have shown: you cannot underestimate anyone.

www.hudsonriverblue.com

