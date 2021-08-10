New York City FC announce 25-man Leagues Cup roster; Anton Tinnerholm omitted

The Hudson River Derby is upon us for the first time in the 2021 MLS Season as NYCFC takes the trip across the river as the road team tonight against that team from Jersey. This matchup hasn’t always been kind to New York City, as the New York Red Bulls have won 10 matches against them, as opposed to NYCFC’s 6 all-time wins. However, the last time these two met, it was an emphatic win for the Boys in Blue, and they will be looking to carry over the momentum from last year’s 5-2 victory at Yankee Stadium. There were no fans in the stadium that day, so no matter what we may think about Red Bull Arena and the team that inhabits it, having a derby atmosphere will no doubt be a welcome sight after last year.