New York City FC announce 25-man Leagues Cup roster; Anton Tinnerholm omitted
UPDATE: It has been confirmed by manager Ronny Deila that Tinnerholm is only in need of a rest. No injuries have been reported. Original story: Tomorrow night, New York City FC will suit up to host Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup Quarterfinal at Yankee Stadium. As we discussed yesterday, NYCFC are in with a good chance of advancing past struggling Liga MX side on Wednesday night, all things considered. But it’s gonna take a team effort to ensure victory. As the last two matches have shown: you cannot underestimate anyone.www.hudsonriverblue.com
