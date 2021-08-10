The Ramifications of a Yadier Molina Extension

There have been rumors that the St. Louis Cardinals and Yadier Molina are working on a contract extension that will keep the 39-year-old under contract through the 2022 season at least. Given Molina’s attitude, Mike Shildt’s willingness to put him in the lineup nearly every day, and John Mozeliak’s statement that Ivan Herrera is the long-term future at catcher, it is not surprising that the Cardinals are looking to extend Molina. Given his performance, though, it is unclear how much more Molina has left in the tank.