Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Ramifications of a Yadier Molina Extension

By Blake Newberry
Viva El Birdos
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been rumors that the St. Louis Cardinals and Yadier Molina are working on a contract extension that will keep the 39-year-old under contract through the 2022 season at least. Given Molina’s attitude, Mike Shildt’s willingness to put him in the lineup nearly every day, and John Mozeliak’s statement that Ivan Herrera is the long-term future at catcher, it is not surprising that the Cardinals are looking to extend Molina. Given his performance, though, it is unclear how much more Molina has left in the tank.

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
John Mozeliak
Person
Mike Shildt
Person
Andrew Knizner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals: Why Andrew Knizner is getting playing time over Yadier Molina

St Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner has been seeing playing time of late over Yadier Molina. Why? Will it continue?. There has been increased frustration among St. Louis Cardinals fans over the decline in Yadier Molina’s performance. His pitch framing ability has declined. His offensive numbers are trending down. Yet he remains a franchise icon, a pillar in the locker room and still an important player for the franchise in every facet.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis needs to re-sign Adam Wainwright

The St Louis Cardinals’ rotation would be in shambles without Adam Wainwright. They need to reward him with another contract. We have written how St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina has continued to make history as he approaches nearly two decades with the organization. But Adam Wainwright, who has been by Molina’s side through it all, has followed suit — and he did it again Wednesday in a big way.
MLBallfans.co

BenFred: Bringing back Molina and Wainwright should be no-brainer if both Cardinals cornerstones are interested

One more year? Easiest decision ever. No need to wait. Entering this season, it was not certain that Cardinals cornerstones Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina would be around for games like Friday night’s 4-2 win against the Royals, where the two joined forces for the millionth time – that’s an unofficial stat – to give Cardinals fans something to celebrate, a hard thing to do considering the still-sour taste lingering from a Thursday night collapse that sure felt season-defining.
MLBWRAL

Arenado, Carpenter, Molina lead Cards past Royals 5-2

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado homered, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter delivered a tiebreaking double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday night. Yadier Molina had an early two-run single for the Cardinals (55-55), who reached .500 for the 21st time this season. They have won 16 of their last 22 against Kansas City.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yadier Molina back in Cardinals' lineup Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Steven Brault and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina is starting at catcher over Andrew Knizner and hitting fifth. Tommy Edman is up in the leadoff spot after batting fifth last game. Dylan Carlson is hitting second, followed by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
MLBi70sports.com

Cards beat Twins, Molina Passes Pujols for 4th in Cards Hits History

(St. Louis, MO) — Edmundo Sosa and Paul Goldschmidt each drove in two runs in the Cardinals 7-3 win over the Twins at Busch Stadium. Dylan Carlson chipped in with three hits and an RBI. Adam Wainwright gave up three earned runs in seven innings to pick up the win for St. Louis, which has split its last four. The Cards host the Braves tomorrow night.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cardinals defeat Twins as Yadier Molina passes Pujols' mark

Edmundo Sosa and Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs each to lift the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Minnesota Twins 7-3 Sunday. The Cardinals won two of three games in their interleague series. They have won nine of their last 14 games while the Twins have lost 12 of 17.
MLBViva El Birdos

Yadier Molina is fourth All-Time in hits by Cardinals - A Hunt and Peck

Most Cardinals fans are already aware, but it a feat that I think deserves repeating: on Sunday, August 1, Yadier Molina passed former teammate and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols in hits by St. Louis Cardinals with career hit number 2074. His two-hit day puts him at 2075 hits currently.
MLBallfans.co

Molina: Contract Extension With Cardinals Would Be “Awesome”

Franchise icon Yadier Molina is hoping to work out a contract extension with the Cardinals that keeps him in St. Louis for 2022, he tells Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Molina’s representatives at MDR Sports Management are expected to be in contact with the team relatively soon, Goold reports.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Productive since three-game absence

Molina, who went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a win over the Twins on Sunday, is hitting .316 (6-for-19) over his five contests since his return from a three-game absence due to neck stiffness. The veteran backstop has a trio of two-hit efforts during that span, including back-to-back such...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals' bench against Atlanta

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves. Molina is receiving a maintenance day following seven consecutive starts. Andrew Knizner is catching for Wade LeBlanc and hitting eighth on Thursday evening. Knizner is averaging...
MLBnorthwestmoinfo.com

Wainwright pitches two-hit shutout, Cards top Pirates 4-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0 on Wednesday night. The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Flaherty returns for Cardinals in 6-0 win against Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playing the ‘what-if?’ game can be a mind-bogging experience for Cardinals players, staff and fans. What if Jack Flaherty, who already was 8-1, hadn’t hurt himself when the Cardinals were half a game to the good in first place on May 31, the day Flaherty went to the sideline for 73 days with a torn oblique muscle?
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy