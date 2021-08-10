Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Olympic Silver Medalist Olivia Podmore’s Death Prompts Heartbroken Tributes From Fans

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpJrP_0bNO7pWI00

Olivia Podmore was an adored Olympic athlete for New Zealand. She was at Rio 2016 as well as the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Podmore represented her country in the cycling category and was quite successful during her time.

Sadly, the New Zealand Olympic Committee recently confirmed the death of the 24-year-old Olympic silver medalist on Monday. Her cause of death seems to be unknown at this time. A police spokesperson told CNN, “Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner. The Coroner will release their findings in due course.”

Fans and Family Tributes to Olivia Podmore

Since the news was released, fans and family have reacted to the outright devastating news of Olivia Podmore’s passing. Her brother, Mitchell, posted on social media, “Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore. You will be in our hearts forever.”

Meanwhile, the Cycling New Zealand team referred to Podmore as a “much loved and respected rider in our Cycling New Zealand Squad.”

Olivia Podmore posted on her social media just a few days ago. She wrote, “frosty” alongside a picture f her out snowboarding. Fans have flocked to this post to express their love for the late Olympian. Josh Lanes, a fellow cyclist, posted a heartfelt message here.

He wrote, “you always came across to me as one of the most warm, kind cyclists I know. Wishing your beautiful soul and strong family my upmost respect, love and prayers. Rest in peace beautiful Olivia.”

The cycling community has come together to mourn the loss. Natasha Hansen, Podmore’s teammate and two-time Olympic athlete, wrote about her passing in a Facebook post.

“We have been through many ups and downs together and shared in so many highs and lows. The last couple of years have been so great to reconnect on a deeper level but I am devastated that this has come to such a sudden end. I cannot fathom the pain your family and closest friends must be feeling right now, but I hope they are comforted by the fact that you are loved by so many and have touched so many hearts. They are in all our thoughts and prayers. Your beauty will be forever remembered… Rest peacefully gorgeous girl,” Hansen said, according to Cycling Weekly.

Mental Health Discussions

Her death is also spurring a conversation around athletes and mental health. According to Reuters, the New Zealand cycling federation said it will be reviewing its mental health support given to athletes. Although her cause of death has not been confirmed, the cyclist had reached out to different support services that are offered to athletes.

Mental health has been a huge focus recently. Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open after opening up about her personal struggles with mental health. Simone Biles pulled out of most of her events at the 2020 Olympics citing the need to put mental health first. Several other athletes have come forward to talk about the insane pressure that professional athletes experience.

Podmore wrote about these challenges athletes face on her Instagram account on Monday, however, the post was later deleted.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

162K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Olivia Podmore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Liv#Silver#Cnn#Coroner#Cycling New Zealand Squad#Cycling Weekly#Mental Health Discussions#Reuters#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray’s Explanation for Why Eddie and Jamie’s Relationship is ‘a Lot Harder’ Than People Think

Even on TV shows, relationships between two people take work. Don’t think so? Take a look at what “Blue Bloods” star Vanessa Ray said. Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, is married on the CBS police drama to Sergeant Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. She talked about their relationship in a 2018 interview with Long Island Weekly.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Shows Off Tattoos, Gives Prince Fitting Shout-Out in New Post

In the midst of some ongoing drama, American Pickers star Danielle Colby took a moment to reference “Purple Rain” by Prince. For those who don’t know, American Pickers has been facing some recent controversy. The cast, which includes Colby, Mike Wolfe, and formerly, Frank Fritz, has been dealing with the aftermath of Fritz’s sudden departure. Since that time, he has been outspoken about his broken relationship with Wolfe.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Who was Olivia Podmore and what was her cause of death?

A 24-YEAR-old cyclist who represented New Zealand in the Rio Olympics suddenly passed away on August 9. The New Zealand Olympic Committee released a statement confirming the death of Olivia Podmore. Who was Olivia Podmore?. Podmore, 24, was a New Zealand professional racing cyclist. The young star represented her country...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore dies at the age of 24

New Zealand Olympic athlete Olivia Podmore has died at the age of 24. The racing cyclist who competed for her country at the Rio 2016 Games and at the 2018 Commonwealth Games tragically passed away shortly after posting a message on Instagram where she spoke about the "struggle" of sport and the "feeling when you lose".
WorldPopculture

Olivia Podmore, Olympian, Dead at 24

New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has died. The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) confirmed Podmore's passing in a statement on Tuesday, which in part read, "The New Zealand Olympic Committee is deeply saddened by the loss of Olympian #1333 and Cyclist Olivia Podmore. We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss." Podmore, who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, was 24.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
CelebritiesPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Mother of Olympic Silver Medalist Raven Saunders Dies

Very Olympic Today is SI’s daily Olympics newsletter. You can receive each issue for free in your inbox by subscribing here. To continue reading the newsletter at SI.com every day, along with the rest of our Olympics coverage, readers can subscribe to SI.com here. Clarissa Saunders, the mother of Olympic...
Cyclingdailynewsen.com

The New Zealand Cycling Federation undertakes to attend mental health after the unexpected death of Olivia Podmore (24 years)

The New Zealand Cycling Federation has ensured this Tuesday that it will review its support for the mental health of athletes. He has done after knowing the sudden death of the Olivia Podmore Olympic at the age of 24. Podmore competed at the Olympic Games of Rio 2016 and in the Commonwealth 2018 Games, but she has not been part of the New Zealand team in the recent Tokyo games.
RugbyPosted by
TheConversationAU

The price of gold — what high-performance sport in NZ must learn from the Olivia Podmore tragedy

The sudden death this week of track cyclist Olivia Podmore has rocked New Zealand’s high-performance sporting and cycling communities and raised urgent questions about the culture of elite sport. The tragedy has prompted past and current athletes, parents and the public to call for changes across a system that is seen by many to prioritise performance over the health and well-being of athletes. Importantly, high-performance sport in New Zealand mirrors many international systems, and these issues are widespread across countries and sports. Days before Podmore’s death, the Rio Olympic cyclist outlined the pressures of high-performance sport in a social media post. Her...
Mental Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Simone Biles bitten by dog

Simone Biles needed a tetanus shot after being bitten by a dog. The Olympic gymnast – who returned to the US from the Tokyo Olympic Games last week – had to visit a doctor after sustaining a minor wound to her finger on Friday (13.08.21). Showing her injured finger on...
EntertainmentNewsweek

This Astonishing Simone Biles Photo Shows Why She Is the Greatest

A stunning photograph of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles performing a perfect rotation has taken the world of social media and beyond by storm. The already iconic image was captured by Irish photographer Bryan Keane. He is in Tokyo covering the Olympics for Inpho Photography, a sports photo agency in Ireland.
AnimalsPopculture

Simone Biles Attacked by Dog, Required Medical Attention

Simone Biles suffered a minor injury shortly after returning from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On Friday, the 24-year-old gymnast went to her Instagram Story to reveal she was bit by a dog. She then said that she had to have medical attention to treat the bite which happened on her finger.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy