By Steven Graves, Jackie Kostek CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning Sunday as police held and questioned three suspects in a shooting on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn that left one Chicago police officer dead and another critically wounded. “Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of...