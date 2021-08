Art World School was established as Jiao Ying School in 1997 by artist Jiao Ying. It was previously located in downtown Portland and Tigard, and the new location in the Bethany area was established in 2018. The new location offers a full range of classes and programs, from daily fine art classes to an after-school program, no-school-day programs, and seasonal camps with Fine Art, Clay, Arts & Crafts, Mixed Media, Calligraphy, and 3D Art Classes. The current owner, Mimi Yan, is the daughter of the founder, who is now retired.