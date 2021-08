YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A new fire ignited in Yuba County on Wednesday, scorching more than two hundred acres in a matter of hours. Officials are calling it the Glen Fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered on several streets in the Brownsville area. Fire crews were fighting the flames in extremely dense conditions. Neighbors said this is the third time in the last year this rural area near Brownsville has faced threats from flames. “My neighbor woke me up…and I got the heck out of there,” said Davis McRee. McRee said he found himself and his home surrounded by fire suddenly. “It had gotten bad quick...