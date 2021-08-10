Cancel
When does the 2021 college football season start? Opening weekend kickoff, times, channels, & more

By Cam Mellor
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 college football season finally starts this month as Alabama looks to defend their 2020 title. In what is known as “Week Zero,” there will be a total of 10 teams kickstarting their quest for a national championship. The next week, the rest of the nation will follow suit, with more than 50 games taking place over a five-day span. Here are all of the TV channels, start times, and live stream options for the opening weekend of college football.

