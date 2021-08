The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to extend their winning streak to five games when they open a four-game series with the visiting Cleveland Indians Monday afternoon. The Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 5-1 victory on Sunday. Right-hander Jose Berrios won his first start since being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. He struck out seven in six runless innings after arriving in Toronto on Saturday night.