Rashod Bateman injury: Ravens WR leaves training camp practice with limp, video emerges

Bateman will have surgery on his groin and won't be back until some point in September, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. John Harbaugh revealed Wednesday that the rookie would miss multiple weeks, but the Ravens coach didn't mention anything about surgery being a possibility until Thursday morning. The timing makes Bateman seem like a long shot for Week 1, but the Ravens apparently hope to have him back in September, so it's too soon to rule him out of games beyond the preseason. With Marquise Brown (hamstring) and Miles Boykin (hamstring) bothered by less serious injuries, Lamar Jackson is left with newcomer Sammy Watkins as his top wide receiver, flanked by a host of young players that includes 2020 third-round pick Devin Duvernay and 2021 fourth-rounder Tylan Wallace. If/when everyone is healthy, it'll likely be Brown, Watkins and Bateman as the top three.