Long wait for Lindsey Stirling, but she's ready for stage again

By Jim Shahen Jr.
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s taken an additional 13 months since it was first scheduled, but Lindsey Stirling is finally bringing her “Artemis” tour to SPAC on Aug. 16. The dancer and violinist, who’s made a career at the unlikely intersection of classical and EDM, is ecstatic to be back on the road and presenting the show behind her most ambitious album to-date. During a phone call six shows into a planned 35-date tour, Stirling explained how it felt to return to live performance.

