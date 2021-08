Extended business hours will be available on campus at Elgin Community College to support students from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. Offices that will be open include academic advising, admissions, registration, financial aid, student accounts, and first stop. The extended Saturday hours are offered to incoming and returning ECC students who would like in-person assistance before the start of classes on Monday, Aug. 23.