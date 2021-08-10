The Key Ingredients of Children’s Favorite Storybooks

Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me. I remember sitting in church, between my mom and dad, singing, hymnal firmly clutched in my hand. I was amazed when I realized that as we read, we went from each first line, to the chorus. Then we sang each first line of the second section, back to the chorus, then the same thing for the third section, and so on. It was an “ah ha” moment, one in which the light bulb went off in my head. I had discovered another tidbit about the joy of reading. Running my finger across the printed words, the sounds, the story, all lead to clarity, reflection and an exciting desire to read and learn more. Reading aloud to children is powerful. Of all the experiences said to contribute to early literacy, shared book reading between families and children is the most valuable.