Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Key Ingredients of Children’s Favorite Storybooks

By Reviewed by Chloe Williams
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no easy task to create a story that keeps both parents and children engaged when the same story often gets read and re-read every evening. Successful stories have an optimal distance between the reader and the story characters, which makes them relatable but they offer something new. Children...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adults
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

The importance of family storybook reading

Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with me. I remember sitting in church, between my mom and dad, singing, hymnal firmly clutched in my hand. I was amazed when I realized that as we read, we went from each first line, to the chorus. Then we sang each first line of the second section, back to the chorus, then the same thing for the third section, and so on. It was an “ah ha” moment, one in which the light bulb went off in my head. I had discovered another tidbit about the joy of reading. Running my finger across the printed words, the sounds, the story, all lead to clarity, reflection and an exciting desire to read and learn more. Reading aloud to children is powerful. Of all the experiences said to contribute to early literacy, shared book reading between families and children is the most valuable.
RecipesFrederick News-Post

3-ingredient blueberry muffins from TikTok's favorite grandma are a true delight

These days, there’s no shortage of recipe sources, be it newspapers, blogs, cookbooks, magazines, Instagram or TikTok. Many promise simple and delicious recipes or seemingly ingenious kitchen hacks. When I see a simple recipe that promises greatness, my default reaction is skepticism. But here’s the thing: When that recipe comes from a grandmother figure, I stop and listen. Grandmothers are wise. They’re kind. They’re inherently no-nonsense.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Relationship Advicewomenworking.com

3 Mind Games Insecure Men Will Play In Relationships

When something goes wrong in a relationship, the first person we may want to blame is ourselves. After all, we want to give our partner the benefit of the doubt in the beginning of a relationship, and hope for the best. But what if you aren’t the one to blame?
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

11 Signs of Avoidance Behavior Never to Ignore

Do you find yourself declining a night out with friends as you would rather stay home and watch TV? It’s okay to do this occasionally, but if you make a habit of it, you may be using avoidance behavior. It could be that crowds make you uncomfortable, so you end up play with the host’s animals rather than interacting with people.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Brothers Arguing about Grandma's Christmas Presents

Two brothers went to visit their grandmother for Christmas. When they arrived at her place, the older woman welcomed them with a big hug before giving them their presents. The younger brother opened his present and found a nicely knitted scarf in it. His older brother, on the other hand, got a card that said "Merry Christmas." He wasn't delighted, but he returned the older woman's smile before he went to join his little brother.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

10 Signs a Person Is Incapable of Loving Someone

It should not be surprising to learn that some people don’t buy into the concept of love. Such people see love as a fantasy that only exists in romantic novels and movies. To them, love is non-existent, and they believe that people who go on that journey will most likely regret it in the end.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Obsessive Love Disorder

A desire to protect and care for someone you love is natural, but what happens when your feelings become an obsession?. Loving someone generally means you want the best for them. You want them to be happy and successful, and to live a joyful existence. With obsessive love disorder, the...
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
Relationship Advicemystar106.com

62% of People in Relationships Have Someone Else on Stand-By, Just in Case

Almost two-thirds of people who are in a relationship right now have someone else in mind who’s waiting in the wings, just in case things go south. 62% of people in long-term relationships say they’ve got someone on the “back burner” in case their current situation doesn’t pan out. And there’s a very good chance that person is an EX.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Done Torturing Older Boys, Focuses On Sextuplets

Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop is giving her older sons, Saylor, Wales, and Bridge, a break. She’s decided it’s time to torture the sextuplets instead. In a new Instagram post, Courtney shared two new snaps of the sextuplets and wrote, “I actually grabbed my ‘big’ camera for a change instead of always snapping pictures with my cell phone and took the Sextuplets out in the field for a photo shoot!! I let the Big Boys off the hook this time since I had already tortured them with back to school pictures!!”
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Subjective Is the Only Objective in Intimate Relationships

We don’t react to reality so much as to our subjective experience of it. Couples waste precious time and energy arguing over who is right, often with no helpful conclusion. Instead, try to listen and relate to the emotional and archetypal levels of your partner's position, rather to their factual presentation.
Economypsychologytoday.com

Dealing With the Fear of Retirement

This is a composite story of my clients who are near or in retirement. I’m not very worried that I won’t have enough to do. Most of my rertired friends are finding themselves busy. I’m worried that I’d be filling my time with things less important than my work as a vice-president.
Relationship Advicemomjunction.com

10 Reasons Why You Are In Love With Someone You Can't Have

Love is an integral part of life, and falling in love is both a mental and physical process. Since time immemorial, lovers have endured untold hardships, even crossing seas, traversing unbearable desert sands, and fighting bitter battles for requited or unrequited love. Being in love can be a thrilling, even...
HealthThrive Global

Turn Your Pain Into Power

“The pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow.” ~Unknown. Life often throws painful experiences at us but even in our pain we have a choice. We can either use it as an opportunity to grow or let it bring us down. We can take our pain and use it as the energy to grow. Pain can propel us towards personal growth.
Charlotte, NCqcexclusive.com

Founder’s Favorites at Selenite Beauty

Selenite Beauty is a clean beauty and wellness boutique located in the vibrant South End district of Charlotte, and we had the chance to chat with owner and founder Tiffany Mielnik Parrish, who let us in on her favorite’s at Selenite right now in skincare and beauty. “These tried and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy