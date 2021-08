The lake lifestyle beckons many of us. But living by a lake can be a pricey proposition, with homes on lakes like nearby Possum Kingdom fetching well over $1 million. However, one town not too far from Dallas-Fort Worth makes Realtor.com’s new list of the 10 most affordable lake towns in the U.S. Marble Falls, a Hill Country community roughly 200 miles southwest of Dallas (50 miles northwest of Austin), appears at No. 10 in the ranking. Sandusky, Ohio, along the shores of Lake Erie, reels in the No. 1 spot.