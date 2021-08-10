COVID-19 News For Western Mass 8-10-21
(Northampton) – Northampton will require indoor mask use starting tomorrow. The city’s board of health has voted unanimously in favor of a new mask mandate regardless of vaccination status. Northampton restaurant patrons will not have to wear a mask while eating and drinking. The mandate does not apply to offices spaces that aren’t open to the public…but health officials are encouraging mask usage in those spaces when social distancing isn’t possible.whmp.com
Comments / 0