Charlotte, NC

Man Helps Repair Thousands Of Streetlights Around Charlotte With New Nonprofit

By Cameron // Middays
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne streetlight at a time, Charlotte is getting a bit brighter thanks to a local man. Ross Brigman is making it his mission to repair streetlights around Charlotte. Brigman goes out every weeknight , even on top of his 40-hours-a-week job, and looks for streetlights that need repairs. According to FOX46, there are over 74,000 streetlights in the Queen City. The city does not have a full-time person to report broken lights to Duke Energy so sometimes street lights can left unattended for long times when they need repairs.

