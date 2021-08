They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but 40-year-old Alonso's arsenal of trickery is still up there with the very best, so what is there to teach?. Rather than entertaining the idea he might be edging towards decline, the ever-confident Spaniard believes he is a much better driver now than he was in his early Renault days thanks to the years of experience he gained both in F1 and through his IndyCar and Le Mans excursions.