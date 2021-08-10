Jungle – ‘Loving In Stereo’ review: dance duo let loose with evocative third album

So, sure. I wrote that headline and believe me, I'm still trying to process seeing footage of Iron Maiden (in wigs no less) performing a terrible version (on purpose) of "Gimmie Some Lovin'" (originally written and recorded by The Spencer Davis Group in 1966) on a 1989 episode of the BBC drama The Paradise Club. Once that heavy metal pandora's box was open, it led me to the discovery of another episode of the short-lived drama which guest-starred Bruce Dickinson as blues musician Jake Skinner in the episode "Rock and Roll Roulette." Who knew BBC dramas could be so metal?