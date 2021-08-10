Cancel
Computers

Ubuntu-based elementary OS 6 'Odin' Linux distribution is now available for download

By Brian Fagioli
Beta News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy don’t more desktop computer users run Linux-based operating systems? Well, software compatibility aside, there is fear of change and the unknown. For a user to switch from Windows, it need to be a fairly simple affair. For years, just installing a Linux distribution was a daunting task. These days, however, it can be faster and easier than installing Windows -- depending on the distro, of course.

#Ubuntu#Linux Distribution#Elementary Os#Desktop Linux#Gnome#Appcenter#Cxo
