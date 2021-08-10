Ubuntu-based elementary OS 6 'Odin' Linux distribution is now available for download

Arch Linux 2021.08.01 has been released, and it’s the first monthly ISO snapshot of the popular GNU/Linux distribution to ship with the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, which is now used by default. Linux 5.13.6 is included in this snapshot, but the Linux 5.13.7 point release already hit the testing repos at the moment of writing and will soon land in the stable channel for you to update your new installations to the latest kernel.