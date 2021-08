Yes, we can say it is the misery of misery on NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3000 graphics cards. At the moment, it is almost impossible to find a whole section of the green catalog in stores. RTX 3060, nada, walou, que tchi ​​… RTX 3060 Ti, Zob skin … RTX 3070, same fight, bullet skin … RTX 3070 Ti, go around, there is nothing to see and RTX 3080, the same player is still playing … We will not talk about the availability of graphics cards from NVIDIA in the Founders Edition, as it is probably even worse.