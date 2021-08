Ever since last year, working from home has become the new norm, with in-person meetings being replaced by virtual conferences. This has naturally led to a huge increase in the demand for webcams. While most modern laptops, even the expensive ones, continue to offer a mediocre camera experience, it’s best to invest extra money for a webcam that delivers better quality video. We already have a list of some of the best webcams you should be looking at to enhance your virtual meeting experience. But today, we’ll check out some of the best cheap webcams you can buy on a tight budget.