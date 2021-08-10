50 Years of Turkey Hunting (and What I’ve Learned)
My heart jump-starts a bit every time I see a wild turkey. Always has. Way back when I started, I just wanted to hear one. Back in the day, a gobble within earshot was reason enough to call it a good hunt. My Pennsylvania ridge-running involved a boatload of anticipation and desire, occasional interactions with birds, all memorable, some shots and, yes, misses. Encounters mattered most. Put simply, there weren't nearly as many turkeys.
