50 Years of Turkey Hunting (and What I’ve Learned)

I don’t guess I’ve ever heard a noisier buck. He was tending does in the dark, crashing through the hardwoods and grunting the whole way, even though the calendar said it was too early for that. It was mid-October, and the second morning of the two-day early muzzleloader season. I’d planned to still-hunt my way onto a favorite white oak ridge, have a seat against a trunk, and maybe kill a doe. The grunting and carrying on changed my plans, and so I stood still in the pre-dawn, trying to will sunrise to happen a little faster.