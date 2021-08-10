Cancel
Hawkins County, TN

Volunteer High School students evacuated after emergency situation

supertalk929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement agencies from Hawkins County, Church Hill, as well as Kingsport and Sullivan County remain at Volunteer High School after an emergency situation early this morning. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department is saying there are no injuries reported in relation to the situation on the campus of Volunteer High School. Students have been evacuated to the Mount Carmel Army National Guard. Parents are asked to report to that location to meet up with their children. Law enforcement officials remain on the scene and a perimeter of Volunteer High School remains in effect.

