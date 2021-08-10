What’s your favorite Italian dish or restaurant in C-U?

Most designers present material options to their clients by sprawling a bunch of fabric and wallpaper swatches out on their dining room table. But when she consulted with homeowner Lauren Harris to make over her son Desi’s bedroom, New Jersey–based designer Hollie Velten-Lattrell—who owns Spaces, a practice focused on helping families create environments that look and feel good—took a different approach. She started with a diorama filled with printed wallpaper samples, teeny furniture, and little character figurines for the then 5-year-old to test out in a miniature version of his space. “I was able to tell what he liked and how he wanted the furniture to be arranged within the room,” says Velten-Lattrell.