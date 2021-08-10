What’s your favorite Italian dish or restaurant in C-U?

Josh Wyatt, CEO at NeueHouse, can be described as a driven entrepreneur, organizational leader and investor. He finds his inspiration in hospitality, leisure, wellness and membership clubs. One of his biggest career accomplishments is having been credited with creating and scaling the world’s first design-led, global hostel business – Generator Hostels. Josh has worked with teams in the hospitality, entertainment and culture industries to create, design and operate iconic properties around the world, most recently opening NeueHouse in the historic Bradbury building in Downtown Los Angeles. NeueHouse is a private workspace and cultural home for creators, innovators and thought-leaders. Guided by communities that are centered on creative, artistic, entrepreneurial and intellectually-driven people and businesses, he’s dedicated to creating architectural and hospitality moments that bring people together.
