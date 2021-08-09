Nick Jonas Calls 'Jersey Boys' Role His 'Dream,' Shares New Cast Photo

It's no secret Ariana Grande is joining 'The Voice' for Season 21, but fellow judge Nick Jonas has a tip for her. He joined judges Blake Shelton and John Legend on the August 16 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where he dished out a few words of wisdom for the singer taking his spot at the judging table. "Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers in the game," he said. "She's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you [Shelton, Legend, and Clarkson]. She's gonna kill it. She'll be great." Hopefully Grande is taking notes!