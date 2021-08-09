Nick Jonas Calls 'Jersey Boys' Role His 'Dream,' Shares New Cast Photo
Nick Jonas is all smiles and gelled hair in a new photo with the cast of Jersey Boys. The "Jealous" singer is set to portray Frankie Valli in the upcoming film Jersey Boys, an adaptation of the musical of the same name. On Monday (August 9), he posted a photo of several of director Des McAnuff and several of his cast mates: CJ Pawlinkowski, Matt Bogart, and Andy Karl. McAnuff is also the original director of the Tony Award-winning jukebox musical, per People.www.at40.com
Comments / 0