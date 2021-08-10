Haus Just Launched a Limited-Edition Apéritif to End Summer on a Sweet Note
Apéritifs—a type of lower-ABV spirit that’s made from fruits, herbs, roots and botanicals—have dominated the drink scene in summer 2021 (not to mention many non-alcoholic iterations). And Haus’s line of all-natural, lower-sugar libations have earned a permanent spot in our bar cart. It looks like we’ll have to make more room for yet another bottle, since the brand just launched a new limited-edition flavor: strawberry basil.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0