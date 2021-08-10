Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Haus Just Launched a Limited-Edition Apéritif to End Summer on a Sweet Note

By Taryn Pire
purewow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApéritifs—a type of lower-ABV spirit that’s made from fruits, herbs, roots and botanicals—have dominated the drink scene in summer 2021 (not to mention many non-alcoholic iterations). And Haus’s line of all-natural, lower-sugar libations have earned a permanent spot in our bar cart. It looks like we’ll have to make more room for yet another bottle, since the brand just launched a new limited-edition flavor: strawberry basil.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Ends#Club Soda#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipesthemanual.com

The Best Fried Chicken Recipe You Will Ever Make

As you know, we love all things fried chicken. It’s the ultimate comfort food no matter the day of the week, no matter the weather. We just can’t get enough of that golden brown and delicious chicken. The History of Fried Chicken. Europeans were the first to fry up chicken...
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas for Summer 

Ground Beef Recipe – Ground beef is a cheap and versatile ingredient that makes for the perfect weeknight meals, especially when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen in Summer. Easy to make and hearty, you’ll love every single bite of these ground beef recipes. Enjoy!. Ground Beef...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Fantastic Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking...
Recipesthepioneerwoman.com

Apple Cake

The next time you go apple picking, make this one-bowl rustic apple cake your top priority once you get home. The secret ingredient: apple butter—not to be confused with applesauce. (Apple butter is thicker and more concentrated in flavor.) It adds moisture, a little spice, and the perfect amount of sweetness to balance the toasty crunch from the pecans and tartness of the apples. Out of all the apple desserts in the world, this is a cake you’ll be making over and over again. A slice is practically begging for a big dollop of homemade whipped cream or Ree’s vanilla bean ice cream.
Food & DrinksThrillist

Dog Haus Is Launching in Two New Plant-Based Chicken Sandwiches

The last couple of years have seen a boom in the availability of plant-based burgers at quick-service restaurants. The poorly-named "chicken sandwich wars" may be helping usher in a similar surge in the availability of plant-based chicken alternatives. (Fortunately, the "plant-based chicken sandwich wars" doesn't have a ring to it.)
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Beef And Refried Bean Enchiladas Recipe

A great enchilada is one of those foods you could probably eat two or three times a week every week forever without ever getting tired of. And this recipe from chef, recipe developer, and registered dietician Kristen Carli will render not one but six amazing beef, bean, and cheese enchiladas. One of the best parts of the recipe, beyond the taste of the finished product? It's actually quite easy as long as you just take it step by step, yet the finished dish is beautiful and impressive and will look like you spent a lot more time and effort than you did.
Recipesmypaperonline.com

An Easy-to-Make Summer Sweet

(Culinary.net) When it’s beyond hot outside and the kids are begging for a delicious afternoon snack, sometimes it’s difficult to know where to turn. The pantry is full and the refrigerator is stocked, yet nothing sounds appetizing when it’s scorching outside. Combining three simple ingredients you probably already have in...
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

Rao's Homemade Expands Its Premium Offerings With The Launch Of Limited Edition Reserve Line

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rao's Homemade ®, the leading brand of premium Italian sauces, announced its most premium innovation yet with the launch of Rao's Homemade Limited Edition Reserve. The exclusive new line is made using only the finest ingredients from Italy, with the same authenticity and craftsmanship that make Rao's Homemade the beloved brand it is today. The products are expected to be extremely limited with very few quantities and are available while supplies last.
RecipesPosted by
WGN TV

Dean shares easy, delicious recipe for Peach Cobbler

WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipe for Peach Cobbler. 2 pounds fresh peaches; peeled (or not) and sliced. Frozen peaches (defrosted) are OK. You’ll need 6 cups of sliced peaches total. 2 to 5 tablespoons cornstarch. Topping:. 4 cups soft white bread cubes. (I used brioche bread and cubed it myself.)
Agriculturetablemagazine.com

Taste of the Weekend: Summer Sweet Corn

Growing up in Lancaster County, sweet corn season was a big deal. Corn is already a major player in the rural area, for both production and agrotourism – I’ve never met a more daunting corn maze than the one at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks -- but sweet corn season is the peak of it all. Local farm stands held countdowns, one even breaking out a larger-than-life wooden corn cutout to display the number of days until corn kickoff.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Intergalactic Snack Cakes

The Hostess Star Gazer Ding Dongs are a limited-edition snack cake from the brand that's focused on providing consumers with a sweet treat that's intergalactically inspired. The snack cakes start off with a chocolate cake that's covered in fudge and filled with a purple creme filling with a series of intergalactic sprinkles on the top to finish. The snack cakes are being launched as part of a variety pack alongside the Chocolate CupCakes in boxes of 32 with 16 of each snack cake inside.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Outstanding Cream Chocolate Cake with Cherries

This amazingly delicious cream chocolate cake with cherries is so rich, creamy and well moist. Easy, quick and simple, this cake is an ideal dessert for any occasion. It will take you around 45 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy