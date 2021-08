With coronavirus cases on the upswing in Louisiana, it is a grim reminder that things are not quite back to normal in our state. We were hoping for a return to some of our most treasured traditions in 2021, but a number of our fall festivals might be in jeopardy thanks to the delta variant of COVID. I don't know about you, but I am greatly disappointed by this news. Some of our Louisiana citizens rely on these events for their entire livelihood, and for them to be canceled two years in a row is a blow they might not recover from. We are heartbroken.