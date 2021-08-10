Matt Damon Plays Third Wheel During Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Beach Date
Matt Damon has co-signed Ben Affleck's romantic rekindling with Jennifer Lopez and even joined the pair on a beach outing. As per photos obtained by TMZ, Damon joined his best friend, 48, and the entertainer, 52, for a stroll in Paradise Cove in Malibu, California on Sunday (August 8), where the trio stopped and chatted with fans along the way. As expected, Lopez brought the fashion, rocking a flowing white bathing suit cover-up.www.at40.com
Comments / 1