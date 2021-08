What are the best guns to use in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone? If you want to stand a fighting chance on either the Verdansk map or Rebirth Island, you will need to make sure you are equipping the best weapons and the correct attachments to go alongside them. There are many different ways you could approach the Battle Royale game in terms of Loadout options, but there are a bunch of agreed-upon guns that form the current meta. In this Warzone guide, we're going to reveal the best guns to use in Season 5, including the attachments to equip.