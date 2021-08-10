Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Funimation's Parent Company Sony Officially Acquires Crunchyroll from AT&T

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunimation has officially acquired Crunchyroll. Earlier this week, Sony announced the news and that the purchase has gone through regulatory approvals and everything. Sony paid AT&T $1.175 billion for Crunchyroll which grows the company’s ability to distribute anime across the world. It also gives Funimation access to Crunchyroll’s mobile games, manga, merchandise, and more. Talking about the deal, Kenichiro Yoshida of Sony Group Corporation said:

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Mobile Games#At T#Sony Group Corporation#The Sony Group#Linear Tv#Vrv#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Video GamesInternational Business Times

PlayStation Plus Could Add More Expensive Subscription Tier

Following its recent acquisition of Crunchyroll, Japanese gaming giant Sony is reportedly considering a new and more expensive PlayStation Plus subscription tier for its users. A report from British video game site Eurogamer claimed Sony has plans to offer Crunchyroll as part of a more expensive PS Plus subscription. It...
Entertainmentunfspinnaker.com

Funimation and Crunchyroll merge

Anime fans rejoice because Sony (owner of Funimation) has completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T for a total of $1.175 billion. This was made possible through the joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.’s subsidiary Aniplex, according to a company press release. This new deal will allow Sony to have access to the two streaming platforms. It will also broaden its range to how both Funimation and Crunchyroll will now share content.
BusinessAnime News Network

Crunchyroll Confirms VRV as Part of Sony Following Acquisition

Sony's Funimation Global Group completed acquisition of Crunchyroll on Monday. Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T announced on Monday that Sony's Funimation Global Group had completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. The announcement did not reveal how...
BusinessGeekTyrant

Warner Bros. Setting Up Anime Production Company with Jason DeMaro Leading the Charge

Warner Bros. has decided to get more into the anime game and Jason DeMarco, co-founder of Toonami, is set to lead the charge. DeMarco was recently named SVP Anime & Action Series/Longform for Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios according to Deadline. In this role, his job will be to expand the production of anime content for both Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network as well as “identifying and developing projects in the animated action genre to develop and produce series and longform programming for all audiences.” The first project on DeMarco’s plate is for the original anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim as lead creative executive. The film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and is being produced by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation. Talking about the opportunity, DeMarco said:
BusinessTVOvermind

What Sony’s Acquisition of Crunchyroll Means for Streaming

Sony’s Funimation Global Group has finally completed the acquisition of Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion. This means that all of Crunchyroll’s 5 million subscribers will now be a part of Sony’s plans. This brings the two anime streaming giants Crunchyroll and Funimation together under one roof. So what exactly does this mean for the future of streaming?
Entertainmentepicstream.com

Will Funimation and Crunchyroll Become One Streaming Service After Sony Acquisition? 2021 News and Updates

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. On August 9, 2021, it was announced that Funimation Global Group, under Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment Japan’s Aniplex, has officially completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll. The deal was closed at $1.175 billion, paid in cash. This merger was first announced in December of 2020.
BusinessNewsweek

Crunchyroll and Funimation Merger Explained and What Happens Now

Sony has completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T, after first announcing a merger in December 2020. Sony Pictures Entertainment has finalized its purchase of Crunchyroll through Funimation Global Group, LLC., their joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.'s subsidiary Aniplex, according to a company press release. It will...
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

Sony Crunchyroll buyout complete with big PlayStation Plus potential

Late last year, Sony announced that it had entered an agreement to purchase anime streaming service Crunchyroll from AT&T for a whopping $1.175 billion. Fast forward eight months and Sony has announced that the planned acquisition is now complete – Crunchyroll will join the Sony family, which importantly includes another anime streaming service called Funimation. It sounds like Sony has some big plans for Crunchyroll as well.
Entertainmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Funimation (Sony) completes the purchase of Crunchyroll, the anime service

Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T announced on Tuesday that Sony has closed the acquisition of the company specialized in animation series Crunchyroll through Funimation Global Group, LLC. The latter, a joint venture between SPE and Aniplex, will allow the Japanese to open their range of entertainment offerings by bringing together, in essence, the licenses shared in both brands.
Businessmakeuseof.com

Sony Buys Crunchyroll to Dominate Anime Streaming

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has reason to celebrate today, as it has successfully acquired the popular anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll. Now we can look forward to even more anime on our PS4 and PS5s. Sony Seals Crunchyroll Deal. Sony Picture's Entertainment has confirmed, via a SonyPictures.com press release, its Funimation...
BusinessScreendaily

Sony completes £850m purchase of anime streaming platform Crunchyroll

Sony Pictures Entertainment has completed its acquisition of WarnerMedia’s anime streaming platform Crunchyroll for £850m ($1.18bn). Sony has acquired the SVoD from WarnerMedia parent company AT&T through its anime firm Funimation Global Group – a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment subsidiary Aniplex. Crunchyroll has 5m subscribers and 120m registered...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sony confirms that Funimation has completed the acquisition of Crunchyroll in an anime streaming merger worth nearly $ 1.2 billion

Funimation has completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll, bringing together two of the largest anime streaming services under the banner of Sony Pictures Entertainment. First announced in December 2020, the deal is worth nearly $ 1.2 billion, with Crunchyroll surpassing the number of more than 5 million subscribers. In a statement, Sony Pictures said the deal would provide an opportunity to “expand distribution” Y “expand offerings for consumers.”.
BusinessEngadget

Sony closes $1.175 billion deal to buy Crunchyroll from AT&T

It's official. Sony now owns both Crunchyroll and Funimation. The company's Sony Pictures division completed the $1.175 billion acquisition on Monday. And with the deal now closed, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra said the company's goal is to "create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible." Sony didn't...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Sony Pictures Entertainment Closes $1.2B Acquisition Of Crunchyroll From ATT

Sony Pictures Entertainment has closed its $1.175 billion acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T, adding to the list of entertainment assets recently shed by the telecom giant. The company will be combined with Sony’s Funimation, creating a powerhouse in anime. Funimation is a joint venture between SPE and Sony Music Entertainment’s Aniplex Inc. The agreement was first announced in December 2020 but reports surfaced in the spring about regulatory concern about the concentration of anime assets under a single corporate roof. Crunchyroll last week said it had accumulated 5 million streaming subscribers. It has 120 million registered users across more than 200 countries...
BusinessLight Reading

AT&T closes $1.17B sale of Crunchyroll

DALLAS – Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (SPE) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) today announced that SPE has completed its acquisition of AT&T's Crunchyroll anime business through Funimation Global Group, LLC. Funimation is a joint venture between SPE and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.'s subsidiary, Aniplex Inc. The agreement was first announced in December 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy