Stamford mayor brings back indoor and outdoor masking rules: 'This is a bitter pill to swallow'

STAMFORD — Following days of buildup, Mayor David Martin Tuesday reinstated the city’s mask mandate for all indoor and some outdoor events in Stamford. Starting Thursday at 8 a.m. and regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear masks in all indoor public spaces or at any “outdoor gatherings of more than 100 persons at city of Stamford facilities or parks.” In a pivot back to an earlier pandemic practice, the city will once again send out COVID enforcement officers starting Friday to issue warnings to businesses and individuals regarding the new mandate.