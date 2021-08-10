Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

Stamford mayor brings back indoor and outdoor masking rules: 'This is a bitter pill to swallow'

By Verónica Del Valle
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Following days of buildup, Mayor David Martin Tuesday reinstated the city’s mask mandate for all indoor and some outdoor events in Stamford. Starting Thursday at 8 a.m. and regardless of vaccination status, everyone must wear masks in all indoor public spaces or at any “outdoor gatherings of more than 100 persons at city of Stamford facilities or parks.” In a pivot back to an earlier pandemic practice, the city will once again send out COVID enforcement officers starting Friday to issue warnings to businesses and individuals regarding the new mandate.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Hartford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Stamford, CT
Health
Stamford, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pill#Masking#The Mask#Covid#Stamford Public Schools#The Board Of Education#Maskless#Dssd#Stamford Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy