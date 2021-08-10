Cancel
The Fourth World Quartet - 1975 (Cuneiform)

By Michael Toland
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music of Ann Arbor’s Fourth World Quartet lasted less than a year (the titular 1975) and all of two gigs. So what makes this document of fully-realized demos so important? It’s partially the music itself, of course, which is an ingenious blend of avant jazz and classical music performed in the main by three to four horns, piano and electric guitar. But it’s also the personnel.

Musicclassical-scene.com

Super Quartet with Piano Postlude

Formed by Juilliard students in 2008, and active ever since, the wonderful Tesla Quartet finally made its Maverick Concerts yesterday, 13 years later. Management should waste no time reengaging them. Some string quartets pursue a conversation among four musicians, while others seek a 16-string unity. The Tesla Quartet launched into...
California Statemusicconnection.com

King Crimson, The Zappa Band and The California Guitar Trio at the Greek Theater

At 7:30 PM sharp, the California Guitar Trio took the stage with a big sound from two specially tuned acoustic guitars and a Chapman Stick. They played 5 instrumentals – the first 4 of which were original (Titles: "Andromeda," "Yamanashi Blues," "Alva," "Punta Patri"). The last was an instrumental cover of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes” and drew an enthusiastic standing ovation. They left the stage at 7:53PM.
San Diego, CAindierockcafe.com

Artist Spotlight: Americana Musician Charlie Marks

SAN DIEGO, California – Attention fans of indie/DIY Americana music: we have a new artist – unknown by most – to add to your listening list. Southern California is not usually known as a place where Americana/folk music thrives. But San Diego-based musician Charlie Marks is setting out to change...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Blue Reality Quartet: Blue Reality Quartet!

Back in 2001 when reedman Michael Marcus' trio waxed a disc under the title Blue Reality (Soulnote, 2002), he could scarcely have imagined the circumstances under which he might resurrect the name. As the four masked faces on the cover of Blue Reality Quartet! show, times are sadly very different. Joining Marcus in the studio in November 2020 are and drummer Jay Rosen from the original date, multi-instrumentalist Joe McPhee and percussionist Warren Smith. A plethora of connections informs the line up, not least the joint tenure of Rosen and McPhee in Trio X, which maybe explains the easygoing vibe which permeates the set.
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

The Cruzados - She’s Automatic (Scamco)

Evolving out of L.A.’s much-beloved Chicano punk trio the Plugz, the Cruzados never got their due in their eighties existence – the curse, perhaps, of being a straightforward, punk-pedigreed rock & roll band on a major label (Arista) looking for both the next Bruce Springsteen and the next Poison. The band split on the eve of the grunge takeover after a pair of solid LPs and an appearance in the cult film Road House, as leader Tito Larriva went on to semi-stardom with his long-running band Tito & Tarantula and bassist/co-writer Tony Marsico and drummer Chalo Quintana inaugurated successful session/journeyman careers with everyone from Bob Dylan to Social Distortion. Second album axeman Marshall Rohner (who’d also logged time with T.S.O.L) unfortunately passed away, as did Quintana just recently.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "She's Automatic" by Cruzados

Founded by bassist and songwriter Tony Marsico, hard-rocking Los Angeles-located rock band Cruzados will be releasing their upcoming album, She’s Automatic, on August 13th – their first release in more than 30 years. Cruzados are a potent rock ‘n’ roll outfit from the 1980s who are making a phoenix-style return...
extratv

Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!. On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”. Ryan also took to...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Nikki takes on Sally and some Phick love

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal surprising news and shocking allegations are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama. It’s been a crazy few weeks in Genoa City with lots of blow-ups, scheming, and revelations. Y&R is focusing on a bit of fun as the summer starts to wind down while still heating up a few pivotal storylines.
Rolling Stone

Zion I Rapper Steve ‘Zumbi’ Gaines Dead at 49

Steve “Zumbi” Gaines, rapper in the Bay Area hip-hop group Zion I, has died at the age of 49. Gaines’ family confirmed the rapper’s death to KQED Friday; while they did not provide cause of death, All Hip Hop reports that it was from complications related to Covid-19. “It is with utter disbelief and great sadness that the Gaines family shares the news of the passing of Steve ‘Zumbi’ Gaines on Friday, August 13, 2021. Gaines, 49 and the MC of the critically acclaimed hip-hop group Zion I, passed away at Alta Bates Hospital today in the early morning from unknown causes,”...
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Musicthecountrynote.com

Karen Jonas Premieres Reimagined Don Henley Classic “The Boys of Summer” via The Boot

Any listener of Karen Jonas’ music will recognize the trademarks of her fearless talent in this beautiful, gutting collection of poetry. Karen Jonas is already acknowledged as a master songwriter and storyteller, but in these unflinching, often wryly funny poems, the narratives of love, heartbreak, and the daily grind of being alive are unmisted by noise, audience, and stage. — Erika Carter, author of Lucky You, NPR Best Book of 2017 and official Book of the Month Club selectionThis is what you get when a kickass woman writes poetry–you get dirty, wet, delicious, dark, relatable worlds full of wonder, light, rage, and revelation. – Susie Moloney, award-winning screenwriter and author of A Dry Spell.
Entertainmentbigtakeover.com

Geoff Palmer - Charts & Graphs (Rum Bar/Stardumb)

Since his compadre Brad Marino released another solo album this year, naturally fellow Connection singer/songwriter/guitarist Geoff Palmer follows suit. (The pair each released debut solo albums hot on each other’s heels in 2019.) Charts & Graphs is clearly the second chapter in the book Palmer started with Pulling Out All the Stops, with a similar bent toward sixties-derived guitar pop songs injected with a healthy dose of punk rock power. “Many More Drugs” and “A Hard Day’s Life” kick butt while still remaining singalongs, while “Count Me In” (a tribute to all the dead rock stars Palmer could meet if he goes to the Bad Place when he dies) and “This Monkey” tip the balance toward melody without stinting on intensity. “Tomorrow” and the title track (penned by Emma Tobin) scan absolutely winsome, but Palmer gives the game away with “What Would Paul Westerberg Do.” While the author doesn’t apply the Replacements leader’s love of Stones/Faces dirt, his devotion to toughness and tunefulness in equal measure reflects the influence of his hero without direct imitation. That’s rock & roll, after all, and so is Charts & Graphs.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Classic album: Holy Ghost! on Holy Ghost!

“We really didn’t know what the fuck we were doing,” blurts Alex Frankel, one half of Brooklyn synth pop duo, Holy Ghost! Nicholas Millhiser, roundly agrees: “We were both making it up as we went along!”. Debut album time for this pair meant learning on the job, and enlisting the...
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of August 9th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Andy Frasco & The UN (Dancin Around My Grave), Adia Victoria (Magnolia Blues), Chubby And The Gang (I Hate The Radio), Syd (Fast Car), Asleep At The Wheel (Half A Hundred Years), Willie Nile Featuring Steve Earle (Blood On Your Hands), & Jimmy Cliff (Human Touch)!
Moviesthedigitalbits.com

Master of the World (Blu-ray Review)

Master of the World is an adaptation of two Jules Verne novels, Robur the Conqueror and Master of the World, the majority of the story coming from the first. During the 1960s, many films based upon the works of Jules Verne were produced, and even American International Pictures got into the game, claiming Master of the World to be one of their most expensive films to date (doubted by many to be true). It’s old-fashioned moviemaking with colorful sets and lighting, models, rear-screen projection, matte paintings, and opticals aplenty. Adapted by Richard Matheson and directed by William Witney (The Lone Ranger serials), the final product was not to everybody’s liking. It was filmed in a mere fifteen days and required the use of stock footage to complete it. The main draw of the film is, of course, Vincent Price who had also worked with Charles Bronson several years earlier in House of Wax. At the time, Bronson was on the verge of becoming a bigger star with the release of The Magnificent Seven. In any case, Master of the World was not a film that either actor really looked back on with a particular fondness.

