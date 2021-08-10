The Fourth World Quartet - 1975 (Cuneiform)

Master of the World is an adaptation of two Jules Verne novels, Robur the Conqueror and Master of the World, the majority of the story coming from the first. During the 1960s, many films based upon the works of Jules Verne were produced, and even American International Pictures got into the game, claiming Master of the World to be one of their most expensive films to date (doubted by many to be true). It’s old-fashioned moviemaking with colorful sets and lighting, models, rear-screen projection, matte paintings, and opticals aplenty. Adapted by Richard Matheson and directed by William Witney (The Lone Ranger serials), the final product was not to everybody’s liking. It was filmed in a mere fifteen days and required the use of stock footage to complete it. The main draw of the film is, of course, Vincent Price who had also worked with Charles Bronson several years earlier in House of Wax. At the time, Bronson was on the verge of becoming a bigger star with the release of The Magnificent Seven. In any case, Master of the World was not a film that either actor really looked back on with a particular fondness.