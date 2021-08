Stephen Hawking, the world-famous theoretical physicist, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 21. ALS is a rare motor neuron disease that usually affects individuals over the age of 60. Hawking survived for another 55 years, defying the odds. Hawking's illness, on the other hand, is an anomaly, since the majority of patients live just around 2-4 years after diagnosis. While the disease is rare, it has a major socioeconomic impact since people suffer motor degeneration and, ultimately, paralysis.