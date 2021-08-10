Futures Qualifier Isabella Bishop Commits to Boston College for Fall 2022
Backstroke and Freestyler Isabella Bishop from Oviedo, Florida has announced her commitment to Boston College beginning in fall 2022. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.swimswam.com
Comments / 0