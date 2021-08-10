Twin Boys, 3, Found Locked Inside Hot Car In Hibbing; 1 In Critical Condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two 3-year-old boys are in the hospital — one in critical condition — after they were both found unresponsive inside a locked vehicle in Hibbing.

According to Hibbing police, officers responded Monday afternoon to the report of two missing 3-year-old twin boys on the 4200 block of Fourth Street in the Leetonia Neighborhood. Officers and neighbors began immediately searching the area.

About one and a half hours later, a community member located the boys locked inside a vehicle near a residence. They were unresponsive and in “medical distress due to the extreme heat” inside the vehicle, police said. An officer broke out the window to get access to the boys inside the car.

One boy was flown to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis in critical condition. The other boy was taken to a Hibbing hospital in stable condition.

Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey says the boys were in the care of their father at the time they were reported missing.

No foul play is suspected, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

On Wednesday, the boy’s mother released a statement, thanking the community for their thoughts and prayers.

