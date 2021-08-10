Yellow Midsoles Animate The Latest New Balance 574
Although the New Balance 574 has been reinterpreted for 2021 through the brand’s 57/40 proposition, the decades-old silhouette continues to emerge in compelling new styles. For its latest offering, the rooted-on-performance-running design has taken on a predominantly black makeup animated by shades of green, yellow and red. The leather and mesh upper also boasts shimmering silver profile “N” logos, which further emboldens New Balance‘s ubiquitous sneaker. Most of the style’s flair, however, appears via the sole unit, as support structures on the heel and midsoles opt for much brighter tones than most of the shoe’s top-half.sneakernews.com
