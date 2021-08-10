Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

And More Good News

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benjamin Espino advised us that the City of Dallas has restored the Bath House’s Manager position for Fiscal year 2021/2022. We look forward to seeing this leadership role fulfilled in the months to come!

lakewood.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Year#The Bath House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Twin Peaks Adds to Longstanding Texas Presence with Launch of Corporate Store Expansion

The ultimate sports lodge is set to open three new corporate restaurants in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas this fall and winter. After opening its doors in Lewisville in 2005, Twin Peaks’ lodges quickly gained traction in Texas markets, leading to more than 25 new locations in every major city across the Lone Star State. Along with its Texas popularity, Twin Peaks has grown into a global brand with more than 80 locations. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company is well-positioned for growth and is bringing its 29-degree beer and scratch-made menu to even more of the great state with new openings planned in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Abbott Loses Dallas County, Bexar County Appeals

The 4th and 5th Court of Appeals both — within minutes — handed Gov. Greg Abbott two defeats in his bid to overturn mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties. Earlier in the day, state district Judge Jan Soifer of the 345th Civil District Court granted Harris County and several Texas school districts (namely, Edinburg Consolidated, La Joya, Edcouch-Elsa, Hidalgo, Brownsville, and Crowley) permission — temporarily — to require masks and enact other safety measures designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy