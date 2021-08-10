Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

What is the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Release Date?

By Bryan Rockwood
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Jumpstart was introduced to Magic: The Gathering, it was an immediate hit. Both paper and Arena players quickly picked up as many packs as they could and got to jamming hundreds of games. The mixed packs were a great way to keep each deck fresh and exciting. The pre-made decks also gave newer players a chance to try out some truly powerful cards while learning the game. People loved Jumpstart, and almost immediately players began to wonder when they would see a new version of the supplemental product.

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumpstart#Overwatch#Tgh#Lcs#Historic Horizons#Magic Arena#Standard#Wizards Of The Coast#Twitter#Tgh#Lcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal is a mobile twist on the popular action RPG series from Blizzard. While there isn’t a definitive release date yet, we do know of a launch window, which is the next best thing. While some would love to see a PC release, Blizzard and NetEase are pressing forward on iOS and Android.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

What is the Control Z season 3 release date?

Control Z is the Mexican Netflix high school drama currently taking the world by storm. Set in the troublesome Colegio Nacional, it follows a group of teens as they wrangle with a mysterious hacker who seems to have all of their secrets in their grasp. The first season of the hit show came out in May 2020, and the second season released with much anticipation today. If you’ve already made your way through Control Z season 2 and want more, then fear not: we’ve got the details on the Control Z season 3 release date.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date of the Dead Space remake?

Last month, video game publisher Electronic Arts surprised fans by announcing a Dead Space remake made exclusively for next-gen systems. Like Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, it will be a full-on rebirth of the original game with new assets. With such a lofty project in mind, how far out is the Dead Space remake from releasing?
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Overwatch 2 Release Potentially Delayed Until After 2022

Things continue to look grim for the highly anticipated Overwatch sequel. Overwatch 2 sparked immense of amounts of excitement in it’s first showing back in 2019. OW2 was slated as the next big step of the Overwatch franchise, featuring a massive campaign mode and more heroes for competitive play. However 2020 greatly impeded any development for the game, leaving fans with doubts about the potential release date.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Pokemon UNITE Held Item Guide

Greetings, Trainers! In no time at all, Pokemon UNITE will have been out for a whole month. Players are already making names for themselves, but there is always something new to learn. Today, this Pokemon UNITE held item guide will teach players all they need to know about the items available to make sets with, as well as the types of roles that benefit from them. If readers are interested in our guide on battle items, they can click here.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

Beyond the Bandlewood Welcomes New Multi-Region Cards

The last of the Legends of Runeterra regions is joining the game soon. Bandle City is coming to LoR and along with it are plenty of brand new cards. With any new set, there are plenty of new mechanics and keywords to learn as the game is changed significantly. But Bandle City brings even one more big change to the game. The new expansion introduces players to brand new multi-region cards. These multi-region cards are primed to shake up the established Legends of Runeterra meta.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date for NASCAR 21: Ignition?

NASCAR Heat is no more, and Motorsports Games has revamped its NASCAR racing game series. NASCAR 21: Ignition is scheduled to launch later this year, as Motorsports Games will look to take this new game to the next level. NASCAR 21: Ignition will feature a brand new physics engine, which can be attributed to Motorsports Games’ recent acquisition of the rFactor racing franchise. So, when can NASCAR and racing fans hit the virtual track in NASCAR 21: Ignition?
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is the Beyond the Bandlewood Release Date?

The time is nearly here. The Bandle City expansion is just around the corner, and players are already donning their Teemo hats in preparation for the occasion. The newest expansion, titled Beyond the Bandlewood, was announced to arrive sometime in August of 2021. But on Wednesday August 11, Riot Games announced the official release date for their new region of Bandle City.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

PvP Game “Blood of Heroes” Open Beta Release Date Announced

Developers Vizor Games have just announced today their newest PvP combat title “Blood of Heroes” is releasing its Open Beta starting this August 26th on PC. Blood of Heroes is a free-to-play PvP game that will focus mainly on its glorious warriors known as “the heroes of the borderline world” and their fights with each other in their endless quests for glory.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

2D adventure RPG, Eastward, will release on September 16th

Pixpil and Chucklefish have announced that their anticipated 2D adventure title Eastward will launch on PC on September 16th. Featuring beautiful visuals, a stirring soundtrack and emotional narrative, Eastward promises delightful towns, strange creatures and even stranger people. Set in the near-future, society is starting to collapse, and the human...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date for Disciples: Liberation?

After 10 years, the Disciples franchise returns with Disciples: Liberation, giving the chance to free the people of Nevendaar and forge a new path. Each choice you make brings you one step closer to drawing more allies to your side and creating new adversaries that you’ll be facing. This guide details the release date for Disciples: Liberation, releasing on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What are the Potential New Champions in Beyond the Bandlewood?

With every new expansion, Legends of Runeterra players can get excited knowing that there will be a new batch of champion cards. The new Bandle City region has plenty of options to choose from in terms of new champion cards. The interesting part will be seeing new champions from other regions joining the game with the new set. What champions could players see? Here is a short list of potential champions in Beyond the Bandlewood.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

League of Legends Preseason 2022 Overview Revealed

As Season 11 of League of Legends nears its end, many will be wondering what is in store for Season 12? The past two seasons had major changes during the preseason. These were the additions of the elemental dragons and brand new items in 2019 and 2020 respectively. For the League of Legends Preseason 2022, things will be a bit different this time. In a press release, Riot Games gave a breakdown of what all they have prepared as they head into Season 12 of League of Legends for 2022.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

When Will Overwatch 2 Come Out?

Overwatch 2 was officially unveiled during Blizzcon 2019 and has sense provided fans with little to be excited about, as players of the original game have received little to no new content since. That saga continues to worsen as recent rumors and leaks have brought some concerning things to light about the game’s tentative release date.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

League of Legends Season 12 Start Date and Time

With League of Legends Season 11 end date likely in November, people are already going to starting wondering, when does Season 12 of League of Legends begin? After all, they will have a new champion, a new thematic after the defeat of Viego and much more. This upcoming season will end up being one of the least changed ones since the beginning of League of Legends but should still add some fun variety after two straight years of major changes. Here is a look at the League of Legends Season 12 start date and time.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Indie World: Metal Slug Tactics Locked and Loaded for 2022

It was exciting to hear that a new, tactical version of Metal Slug was on its way, but Nintendo Switch owners were left wondering if or when the game would be coming to their console. Thankfully, it has been announced that Metal Slug Tactics will indeed be coming to Switch next year. Coming from Leikir Studio and Dotemu, the game is bringing along the series’ beloved, detailed pixel art. You can glimpse it here:

Comments / 0

Community Policy