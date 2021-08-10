What is the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Release Date?
When Jumpstart was introduced to Magic: The Gathering, it was an immediate hit. Both paper and Arena players quickly picked up as many packs as they could and got to jamming hundreds of games. The mixed packs were a great way to keep each deck fresh and exciting. The pre-made decks also gave newer players a chance to try out some truly powerful cards while learning the game. People loved Jumpstart, and almost immediately players began to wonder when they would see a new version of the supplemental product.thegamehaus.com
