Religious horror, or horror about demons and exorcisms, comes in many shapes and forms. More often, stories lean on The Exorcist, tales of demon infested people creating horror for the ordained who try to rip them out. It’s been extrapolated upon through franchises like The Conjuring and twisted in movies like The Vigil. Mickey Reece, the creator whose name fluttered around genre circles after his last feature, Climate of the Hunter, does something completely different with Agnes. What starts as a playful take on the exorcism movie blossoms into a grounded tale about a woman abandoned by her own faith. This horror comedy sneaks up on you will crackling wit laid atop horrific scenes in a convent, then slaps you with some reality once your guard is down.