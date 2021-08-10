WATCH: Special Ops delivers Music City Grand Prix trophy in Nashville

Photo credit Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The pilots assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) are known as the best in the world. Able to fly special operations soldiers to their targets within plus or minus sixty seconds of their intended hit time, delivering the operators straight onto rooftops, narrow roads, and other incredibly difficult landing zones.

But part of their job takes these pilots on domestic non-combat roles as well, such as providing a show of force presence prior to world trade conferences, conducting Realistic Urban Training (RUT) in preparation for actual missions, and even demonstrations for the public at major sporting events.

This Sunday, one such demonstration took place in Nashville, Tennessee (not far from 160th's home station at Fort Campbell) as MH-60 BlackHawks and an MH-6 Little Bird swooped in to deliver the trophy for the Music City Grand Prix.

The occasion marks the first time IndyCar racing has come to the city.

When pictures of a special operator getting off of the Little Bird with the trophy emerged on the internet, was plenty of speculation about what it could possibly be.

We queried a few for ourselves.

In the end it was Marcus Ericsson going home with the trophy.