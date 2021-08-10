Cancel
Nashville, TN

WATCH: Special Ops delivers Music City Grand Prix trophy in Nashville

By Jack Murphy
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 4 days ago
Photo credit Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The pilots assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) are known as the best in the world. Able to fly special operations soldiers to their targets within plus or minus sixty seconds of their intended hit time, delivering the operators straight onto rooftops, narrow roads, and other incredibly difficult landing zones.

But part of their job takes these pilots on domestic non-combat roles as well, such as providing a show of force presence prior to world trade conferences, conducting Realistic Urban Training (RUT) in preparation for actual missions, and even demonstrations for the public at major sporting events.

This Sunday, one such demonstration took place in Nashville, Tennessee (not far from 160th's home station at Fort Campbell) as MH-60 BlackHawks and an MH-6 Little Bird swooped in to deliver the trophy for the Music City Grand Prix.

The occasion marks the first time IndyCar racing has come to the city.

When pictures of a special operator getting off of the Little Bird with the trophy emerged on the internet, was plenty of speculation about what it could possibly be.

We queried a few for ourselves.

In the end it was Marcus Ericsson going home with the trophy.

MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army marksman earns 5th in Olympic debut

Spc. Sagen Maddalena, a Soldier in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, earned 5th place in women’s 50 meter three position rifle during her first ever Olympic performance July 31, at the 2020 Summer Games, Tokyo, Japan. With a score of 1,178 — the maximum being 1,200 — Maddalena placed 2nd...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

In first Olympic performance, Army runner earns spot in final

Spc. Benard Keter took 11th place with a time of 8:22.12 in the men’s 3,000 meter steeple chase at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games Aug. 2, in Tokyo, Japan. Keter, a Soldier in the Army’s World Class Athlete Program, advanced to the finals after he broke a personal best, his sixth this season, in the qualifying heat July 30, with a time of 8:17.31.
Washington, DCPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army veteran brings home $30k to youth hockey club as NHL's 'Stick Tap' award winner

An Army veteran from the Washington D.C. area has been chosen the NHL's 2021 Slick Tap for Service Award winner. Jay Greenley said he was incredibly humbled to be chosen as the winner this year from among thousands of other nominations. For the past five years, he has volunteered to be the lead coach for the youngest skaters, referred to as Mites (ages 5-8 years old).

